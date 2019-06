The Brooklyn Nets have wasted no time shoring up their bench with quality veterans. Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports that the veteran forward plans to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Nets when free agency begins.

Temple, 33, will have a team option in his second year and look to provide some of the quality veteran leadership that has made him a popular teammate with the Clippers and Kings.

In 75 games with Los Angeles in 2018-19, Temple averaged 7.8 points per game.