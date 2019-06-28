Nets Extend Qualifying Offer To D’Angelo Russell

by June 28, 2019
714

The Brooklyn Nets have extended a qualifying offer to D’Angelo Russell, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Now, when the 2019-20 season officially begins on Sunday, the 23-year-old will be considered a restricted free agent.

While restricted, Russell will have a $21 million cap hold that will sit on the Nets books. In the event that the team wishes to clear room for two max slot free agents, they would need to withdraw the qualifying offer and renounce his rights.

If the Nets did end up withdrawing the qualifying offer, Russell would become an unrestricted free agent.

The decision to extend the qualifying offer is a formality but a wise one. If Brooklyn’s ambitious free agency plans to land a pair of superstars fall short, they’ll continue to hold the right of first refusal on Russell, one of the game’s most intriguing young guards.

In 81 games for the Nets last season, Russell averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game.

    
