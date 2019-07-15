Nets To Sign Henry Ellenson To Two-Way Contract

July 15, 2019
215
Henry Ellenson of the New York Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to sign forward Henry Ellenson to a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 2016 lottery pick split last season between the Pistons and Knicks.

Although Ellenson’s fourth-year team option was declined by Detroit last fall, he remains an intriguing stretch four at just 22 years of age. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 boards in 2018-19 while shooting .447 from beyond the arc.

Ellenson will split time between the Nets and their G League affiliate in Long Island.

     
