Nicolas Batum Out 3-to-4 Weeks With Fractured Finger

by October 24, 2019
106
Nicolas Batum of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will be without veteran wing Nicolas Batum for three-to-four weeks as he recovers from a fractured middle finger, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Batum injured the finger on his left hand in the team’s season opener on Wednesday night, 11 minutes his 2019-20 campaign.

The Hornets, already in the midst of a rebuilding year following Kemba Walker’s emigration to Boston, will now have another pair of shoes to fill. The 30-year-old Batum has long been a core rotation piece for the team and will earn $25.6 million this season.

A three-to-four-week recovery timeline will put Batum back in action in mid-to-late November.

Until Batum returns, expect players like Dwayne Bacon, P.J. Washington and Malik Monk to get a bigger opportunity to shine for the Hornets.

   
