Nikola Jokic is Real-Life 2K, Posts Insane Triple-Double in Win Over Suns

by October 21, 2018
Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic was unstoppable last night. The Nuggets big man became just the second player in League history to record a triple-double without missing a shot, joining Wilt Chamberlain on that very exclusive list.

Jokic went 11-11 from the field, registering 35 points for the game. Watch the video below to see him go crazy. He easily hits three-pointers, puts up hook shots and bullies his way through the lane. He finished the night without a turnover, complementing the 12 rebounds he pulled down and the 11 assists he handed out.

