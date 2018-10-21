Nikola Jokic is Real-Life 2K, Posts Insane Triple-Double in Win Over Suns

Nikola Jokic was unstoppable last night. The Nuggets big man became just the second player in League history to record a triple-double without missing a shot, joining Wilt Chamberlain on that very exclusive list.

Jokic went 11-11 from the field, registering 35 points for the game. Watch the video below to see him go crazy. He easily hits three-pointers, puts up hook shots and bullies his way through the lane. He finished the night without a turnover, complementing the 12 rebounds he pulled down and the 11 assists he handed out.