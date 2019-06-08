The NBA has issued green room invites to nine 2019 NBA Draft candidates, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. They’ll also be sending an additional batch of approximately 11 at some point in the future.

Three Duke Blue Devils, a pair of prolific point guard prospects and two wings that squared off in the NCAA Tournament finale will all start making preparations for their draft day drip.

A total of 20 players were invited to the green room for last year’s draft so it stands to reason that the league would get back to around that number for 2019.

Green Room Invites

R.J. Barrett

Jarrett Culver

Darius Garland

Jaxson Hayes

De’Andre Hunter

Ja Morant

Cam Reddish

Coby White

Zion Williamson

Four of those players have or have recently dealt with injury, we broke down the injury statuses of NBA Draft prospects earlier this week.

To get an idea of the next wave of lottery prospects that could receive green invitations check out our initial lottery mock draft.

We’ll weigh in again when the rest of the invitations are issued and revealed.