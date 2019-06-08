Nine Draft Candidates Sent Green Room Invites

by June 08, 2019
De'Andre Hunter of the Virginia Cavaliers

The NBA has issued green room invites to nine 2019 NBA Draft candidates, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. They’ll also be sending an additional batch of approximately 11 at some point in the future.

Three Duke Blue Devils, a pair of prolific point guard prospects and two wings that squared off in the NCAA Tournament finale will all start making preparations for their draft day drip.

A total of 20 players were invited to the green room for last year’s draft so it stands to reason that the league would get back to around that number for 2019.

Green Room Invites
R.J. Barrett
Jarrett Culver
Darius Garland
Jaxson Hayes
De’Andre Hunter
Ja Morant
Cam Reddish
Coby White
Zion Williamson

Four of those players have or have recently dealt with injury, we broke down the injury statuses of NBA Draft prospects earlier this week.

To get an idea of the next wave of lottery prospects that could receive green invitations check out our initial lottery mock draft.

We’ll weigh in again when the rest of the invitations are issued and revealed.

          
