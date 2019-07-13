Nuggets Expected To Sign Draft-And-Stash Vlatko Cancar

by July 13, 2019
77
Vlatko Cancar of the San Pablo Burgos

The Denver Nuggets are expected to sign 22-year-old draft-and-stash prospect Vlatko Cancar, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports. Cancar spent last season in Spain’s Liga ACB and is a regular on the Slovenian national team.

Cancar was Denver’s second-round pick in 2017 but has played abroad the past two seasons. Depending on the exact nature of the contract he signs, he could battle for a spot in the team’s deep rotation as a small forward.

Cancar averaged 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for his San Pablo Burgos squad last season and has flashed similar production for Denver’s summer league squad so far this month.

    
You Might Also Like
Nigel Williams-Goss of Olympiacos

Jazz To Sign 2017 Pick Nigel Williams-Goss To Multiyear Deal

44 mins ago
150
Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets

Heat Lukewarm On Potential Chris Paul Trade

13 hours ago
6,257

2019 Second-Round Pick Status Tracker

15 hours ago
587
Anthony Bennett

Rockets, Anthony Bennett Agree To Non-Guaranteed Deal

17 hours ago
5,319
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James Unable To Give No. 23 To Anthony Davis This Season

18 hours ago
13,206
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors

The Top 25 2020 NBA Free Agents

20 hours ago
4,190

TRENDING


Most Recent
Vlatko Cancar of the San Pablo Burgos

Nuggets Expected To Sign Draft-And-Stash Vlatko Cancar

26 mins ago
77
Nigel Williams-Goss of Olympiacos

Jazz To Sign 2017 Pick Nigel Williams-Goss To Multiyear Deal

44 mins ago
150
Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets

Heat Lukewarm On Potential Chris Paul Trade

13 hours ago
6,257

2019 Second-Round Pick Status Tracker

15 hours ago
587
Anthony Bennett

Rockets, Anthony Bennett Agree To Non-Guaranteed Deal

17 hours ago
5,319
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James Unable To Give No. 23 To Anthony Davis This Season

18 hours ago
13,206