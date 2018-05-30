Steve Clifford To Be New Head Coach Of The Orlando Magic

by May 30, 2018
180

On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic announced that they are hiring Steve Clifford as head coach:

Clifford, 56, will reportedly sign a four-year deal, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

From 2007-12, before he took over as head coach of the Hornets, Clifford was an assistant in Orlando under Stan Van Gundy.

The Magic have had six straight losing seasons, and opted to part ways with Frank Vogel after going 25-57 in 2017-18.

Clifford, who will be Orlando’s fifth coach in the last seven years, went 196-214 in Charlotte.

