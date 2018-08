To celebrate their 30th anniversary, the Magic will rock the fire throwback uniforms you see above for several games throughout the 2018-19 season, according to Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

They are virtually an exact replica of the jerseys the Magic wore on the road from 1994-98 — a stint in which the team made the NBA Finals, led by Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal.

Thoughts?

