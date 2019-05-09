‘Our Mindset Changed’: Bucks Eliminate Celtics in Game 5

by May 09, 2019
271

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are moving on the Eastern Conference Finals, eliminating the Boston Celtics in Game 5 with a 116-91 victory Wednesday night.

The Greek Freak finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, as Milwaukee roared back with four consecutive wins after dropping the series-opener.

Khris Middleton (19 points and eight rebounds) and Eric Bledsoe (18 points) were two of seven Bucks players who scored in double-figures in the clincher.

Per The AP:

“I think our mindset changed,” Antetokounmpo said. “In the first game, we weren’t focused enough. We weren’t ourselves. The next four games, we came out with a different approach, a different mindset.”

It’s the first Eastern Conference final for Milwaukee since 2001.

“At the end of the day, we realize we’ve never been there before,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re really hungry to achieve our goals. That’s all we care about. As long as we play hard, we really don’t care about what anybody has to say.”

Prior to the clinching win, several Bucks took turns speaking to the team.

“Giannis’ speech was, ‘A lot of us probably came from nothing and we have the opportunity to write our own story right now.’ That’s what everybody did,” George Hill said.

