P.J. Dozier, Denver Nuggets Agree to Deal

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year deal with ex-Celtics two-way player P.J. Dozier, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 22-year-old will compete for a spot in the team’s already deep rotation.

Dozier played sparingly for Boston’s big league club last season but was named a G League All-Star in 2019, averaging 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Maine Red Claws in 2018-19.

The 6’6″ wing played two games with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18. He latched on with Philadelphia’s summer league roster earlier this season.