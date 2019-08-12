P.J. Dozier, Denver Nuggets Agree to Deal

by August 12, 2019
307
P.J. Dozier of the Maine Red Claws

MOST RECENT

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year deal with ex-Celtics two-way player P.J. Dozier, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 22-year-old will compete for a spot in the team’s already deep rotation.

Dozier played sparingly for Boston’s big league club last season but was named a G League All-Star in 2019, averaging 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the Maine Red Claws in 2018-19.

The 6’6″ wing played two games with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18. He latched on with Philadelphia’s summer league roster earlier this season.

    
You Might Also Like

Who Will Represent Team USA In The FIBA World Cup?

3 hours ago
546

Josh Christopher CATCHES BODY & Drops 40 in Drew League Playoffs! 😳

9 hours ago
70

LaMelo Ball Comes Up CLUTCH in Drew League Playoffs! 🔥

9 hours ago
91

#NYvsNY Girls Week 7 Recap

1 day ago
1,513
Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Beasley Agrees To One-Year Deal With Detroit Pistons

2 days ago
3,492
team usa anthony davis

Anthony Davis Watches USA Practice in Las Vegas!? 🇺🇸

2 days ago
2,704

TRENDING


Most Recent
P.J. Dozier of the Maine Red Claws

P.J. Dozier, Denver Nuggets Agree to Deal

3 hours ago
307

Who Will Represent Team USA In The FIBA World Cup?

3 hours ago
546
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

2019-20 NBA Schedule Officially Released

7 hours ago
8,211

Zion Williamson: Knicks Getting a ‘Killer’ in RJ Barrett

9 hours ago
775

Josh Christopher CATCHES BODY & Drops 40 in Drew League Playoffs! 😳

9 hours ago
70

LaMelo Ball Comes Up CLUTCH in Drew League Playoffs! 🔥

9 hours ago
91