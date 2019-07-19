Pacers Agree To Deal With Justin Holiday

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Justin Holiday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The move will pair Holiday with his younger brother Aaron Holiday, a two-year vet with the franchise.

Justin Holiday spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls and becomes the latest in a long line of quality depth adds for Indy this postseason.

Across both stops last year, Holiday averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Holiday will earn $4.8 million this season, Charania reports.