Pacers Agree To Deal With Justin Holiday

by July 19, 2019
Justin Holiday of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Justin Holiday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The move will pair Holiday with his younger brother Aaron Holiday, a two-year vet with the franchise.

Justin Holiday spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls and becomes the latest in a long line of quality depth adds for Indy this postseason.

Across both stops last year, Holiday averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Holiday will earn $4.8 million this season, Charania reports.

    
