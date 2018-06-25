Report: Pacers To Decline Lance Stephenson’s $4.3M Option

The Pacers will decline Lance Stephenson’s option worth $4.3 million for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent, reports Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Indiana is aiming for maximum financial flexibility heading into free agency, per Shams.

The Indiana Pacers are declining Lance Stephenson’s $4.3M team option and he’ll be a free agent, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2018

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Pacers are expected to target unrestricted free agents Tyreke Evans and Will Barton in July.

Still, Indiana hasn’t closed the door on re-signing Stephenson after its free-agent priorities are addressed, per Haynes.

ESPN Sources: With Indiana declining team option on Lance Stephenson, Tyreke Evans and Will Barton are expected to be two of its free-agent targets. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 25, 2018

RELATED:

Jeff Green: ‘There’s A Big-Ass Parking Lot’ If Lance Stephenson Wants To Fight