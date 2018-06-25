Report: Pacers To Decline Lance Stephenson’s $4.3M Option

lance stephenson pacers decline option

The Pacers will decline Lance Stephenson’s option worth $4.3 million for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent, reports Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Indiana is aiming for maximum financial flexibility heading into free agency, per Shams.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Pacers are expected to target unrestricted free agents Tyreke Evans and Will Barton in July.

Still, Indiana hasn’t closed the door on re-signing Stephenson after its free-agent priorities are addressed, per Haynes.

