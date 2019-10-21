Pacers, Domantas Sabonis Agree To Four-Year Extension

by October 21, 2019
585
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

MOST RECENT

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with big man Domantas Sabonis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Sabonis’ new deal will be worth just south of $80 million and take effect in 2020-21.

The exact figure for Sabonis’ extension isn’t yet known but multiple reports from Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski have the total ranging anywhere from $74.9 million (Charania) to $85 million after bonuses (Woj).

Sabonis’ contract, which lacks any player or team options according to Scott Agness of The Athletic, will keep the big man in Indiana until 2023-24. He’ll take a long-term slot in the team’s stacked frontcourt alongside Myles Turner.

It was reported earlier in the contract negotiation process that contracts talks were expected to begin at around $18 million per year. That number, of course, would be right in line with the extension that Turner signed last year.

Sabonis was one of the league’s premier reserves last season and has seen a greater role this preseason. At Sabonis’ request, head coach Nate MacMillan has begun to utilize the Gonzaga product in the starting lineup.

   
You Might Also Like

LeBron James: ‘I thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
380

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

4 hours ago
307

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

4 hours ago
153

Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

6 hours ago
395

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

11 hours ago
806

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

22 hours ago
11,412

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘I thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
380

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

4 hours ago
307

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

4 hours ago
153

Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

6 hours ago
395

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

11 hours ago
806

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

22 hours ago
11,412