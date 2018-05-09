Pacers GM on Pursuing Paul George: Would He Fit Us?

Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard was asked about the possibility of Indiana pursuing Paul George in free agency this offseason.

While guesting on the Dan Dakich Show on Tuesday, Pritchard responded, “I would want to know first that he would fit us. We’re different now” (starting at 4:31):

Would you go after Paul George in free agency? Pritchard: “I would want to know first that he would fit us. We’re different now. “I think everybody would recognize one of the things we’re about… we don’t care about big names, we don’t care about big personalities. We’re not about big brands. “What we are about is being a humble, tough, unselfish team. Anybody that fits in that, yeah, we’re interested.”

RELATED:

Report: Paul George Is ‘Gone’ After Season With Thunder