Report: Paul George Is ‘Gone’ After Season With Thunder

by May 01, 2018
Paul George is “gone” after the Oklahoma City Thunder failed to advance past the first round of the Playoffs, according to ESPN’s Ryen Russillo.

Citing a “trusted” source, Russillo revealed that George—an unrestricted free agent to-be—will likely sign elsewhere in free agency.

Russillo: “Today is the first time I’ve heard from anybody that I trust that George is gone.”

To L.A.?

Russillo: “I don’t know where. It’s a ‘He’s gone’ deal.”

I heard (ESPN reporter) Royce Young say George thinks he’s leaning toward staying. George made it seem in the press conference after Game 6 that he genuinely was torn and maybe even wanted to stay…

Russillo: “I’m skeptical of sharing it because […] all of us watching (the press conference) are like, ‘Why would you even come back to this thing?’

“And I was like, Where is he going then? And (the source) was like, ‘All we know is that he’s gone.’ […]

“I know what Royce Young said, and I saw that coverage of it. Royce is fantastic and he would know better than I because he’s there.

“But Paul George also is somebody who knows what to say. I wouldn’t trust anything he says.”

RELATED:
George: ‘I Would Love To Remain A Thunder, But That’s What The Summer Is For’

 
