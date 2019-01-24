‘It’s Part of the Business’: Mike Conley and Marc Gasol Address Trade Talks

by January 24, 2019
Grizzlies guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol confirmed that the front-office is actively listening to trade offers for both franchise cornerstones.

Gasol vows to maintain his relationship with the city, but doesn’t understand why Memphis (19-29) is shopping Conley.

Conley, meanwhile, says “it’s part of the business.”

Per The Commercial Appeal:

“Does it feel like it’s up to me right now?” Gasol said when asked about the possibility of playing his whole career in Memphis. “No. So why even think about it. It’s irrelevant. You go out there and do your job. That’s plain and simple. I don’t want anyone to use this as an excuse not to do so.”

Then, Gasol expressed surprise over the fact that Conley’s name is part of trade discussions.

“I don’t understand why Mike is in those talks either,” Gasol said. “Mike is one heck of a player, and we’re going to need good players moving forward. I don’t understand why Mike is in this.”

Conley said he received a phone call from [team owner Robert] Pera on Tuesday before word spread that the Grizzlies will listen to trade offers for the two.

“It’s where we’re at, I guess,” Conley said. “It’s part of the business.”

