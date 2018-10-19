Pat Riley ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Jimmy Butler Trade

by October 19, 2018
141

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are “pulling the plug” on the Jimmy Butler trade talks.

For now, anyhow.

Riley, the Heat’s president of basketball ops, told his current roster during a recent practice that it will be staying intact.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

In another rare confirmation of Miami Heat trade negotiations, a team spokesman confirmed shortly before Thursday night’s game that Heat President Pat Riley recently told the team’s players he was “pulling the plug” on trade negotiations regarding disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler.

Last week, Riley refuted a report that he had used a profanity amid trade discussions with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who also handles the team’s personnel decisions.

Riley then issued a statement that read, “As to what has been reported in the past 24 hours, I have too much respect for Tom Thibodeau and all that he’s accomplished in this league. Our conversations have been nothing but cordial and I have never used that kind of language in negotiations.”

