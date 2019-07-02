Patrick Beverley Took ‘$9 Million, $10 Million Less’ to Re-Sign With Clippers

Free agent guard Patrick Beverley says he received “a bigger offer” from the Sacramento Kings, before ultimately deciding to re-sign with the LA Clippers on a three-year, $40 million contract.

Beverley, 30, says he made “the right decision” and wanted to stay on a winning team.

The fiery guard averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists for a hard-nosed Clips team that exceeded all expectations.

“Of course, the human part of you wants to take as much money as you see, but all money isn't good money.



"I did what was best for me and my family and I did what was best to stay on a winning team."

Per The LA Times:

“Today is Monday, work day,” he told The Times, in his first extended interview since agreeing to return to the Clippers. “Monday, everybody else around the world is working, why not me?” Beverley said he turned down more money elsewhere to stay with the team that offered him the most comfort. Owner Steve Ballmer, coach Doc Rivers, president Lawrence Frank and his assistant coaches and teammates “allow me to be Pat,” Beverley said. “That’s really important for me.” “My teammates brought me back of course, but it’s all the team,” he said. “I got a bigger offer from Sacramento and I took $9 [million], $10 million less to come here. … “It was the right decision. Of course, the human part of you wants to take as much money as you see, but all money isn’t good money. I did what was best for me and my family and I did what was best to stay on a winning team, and I feel like I made the right decision.”

