Report: Patrick McCaw, Cavs Agree To 2-Year, $6M Offer Sheet

Golden State Warriors holdout Patrick McCaw has finally made his move, opting to sign a non-guaranteed two year, $6 million offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: McCaw’s two year, $6M deal is non-guaranteed. Warriors can match and keep him, or waive him by January 7. For McCaw, it gets him to freedom of unrestricted free agency and out of constraints of restricted. https://t.co/YrsvYACmKU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2018

McCaw, 23, was a pleasant surprise for the Warriors during their 2017 championship run, but injuries and sticky contract negotiations have prevented him from playing a second of NBA action this season.

Back in October, Golden State was willing to offer McCaw two years and $5.2 million, but the third-year guard declined that, per The Undefeated‘s Marc Spears.

The Warriors, who have until January 7 to make a decision on the offer sheet, appear to be unlikely to match. Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, keeping McCaw would cost Golden State $11.3 million in luxury tax.

Matching the Patrick McCaw offer sheet would see the Golden St. tax bill increase from $50.3M to $61.6M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 28, 2018

Entering a rebuilding situation in Cleveland, McCaw should have ample opportunity for playing time, provided the Warriors decline to match the offer, since McCaw is a restricted free agent.

RELATED:

Patrick McCaw Still Can’t Sleep At Night Due To Pain From Scary Back Injury