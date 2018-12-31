Paul George Challenged Russell Westbrook to Become a Better Defender

by December 31, 2018
3,711

Paul George playfully challenged Russell Westbrook by asking why he’s never been selected to an all-Defensive Team.

Westbrook has responded by leading the NBA so far with 2.70 steals a night.

PG is also enjoying the best season of his career, and the OKC Thunder appear poised to be a real threat in the Western Conference.

Per The Athletic:

“I asked Russ at the start of this year if he had an all-Defensive Team (selection) yet, and he said, ‘No,’” George said. “And of course, my answer to that was, ‘Why not?’”

There was a punchline hidden in his personal challenge, of course: Westbrook’s personal mantra, his favorite saying/marketing slogan that denotes fearlessness and a willingness to dream, is ‘Why not?’ It was a light moment, to be sure, but a message had been sent.

“I think (the defensive improvement is) Russ understanding and knowing what he has behind him has given him an aggression to play defensively,” George explained. “He’s just so gifted naturally, and he’s one of the best athletes this game has seen, so we’re a different team when he’s dialed in and he’s on another level defensively. There’s no team that can score on us.

“Whether you can score on me or not, I’m going to give you everything I have and I’m going to make it as hard as possible. And that’s how he approaches it. But I think that’s why our team is so good defensively. Steven (Adams) is the same way. We’re on JG (Jerami Grant) — JG’s the same way. We’re all going to take ownership on having somebody try to score on us.”

Related
Paul George Asked Billy Donovan to Stop Running Plays for him Last Season

  
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Anthony Davis Scores Season-High 48 Points in Win 💪

3 days ago
991
bradley beal wizards post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Bradley Beal Leads Wiz To 3OT Win 🔥

1 week ago
1,187
NBA

‘I’m Too Fast’: Russell Westbrook Claps Back at De’Aaron Fox

2 weeks ago
8,905
NBA

De’Aaron Fox Says He is the Fastest Player in the NBA

2 weeks ago
6,148
NBA

Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray Get into It at End of Thunder vs. Nuggets 🎥

2 weeks ago
1,417
Paul George
NBA

Paul George Asked Billy Donovan to Stop Running Plays for him Last Season

3 weeks ago
2,718
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
spurs post up

Post Up: Spurs Erupt for 46-Point Quarter Against Celtics 💪

23 mins ago
31

Paul George Challenged Russell Westbrook to Become a Better Defender

6 hours ago
3,711

Kyle Kuzma: Lakers ‘Not Just One Player’

6 hours ago
938

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘2018 Was the Most Difficult and Challenging Year of My Life’

7 hours ago
640

Jahmius Ramsey Scores 34 on Top-Ranked Team in Texas! 😤🔥

13 hours ago
70