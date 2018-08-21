Paul George: Superteams Needed to Beat the Warriors

Paul George and fellow players know that you need a superteam to have a chance at dethroning the Golden State Warriors.

Even “the best guy in our league right now couldn’t do it” alone, says George.

Nothing has powered the new wave of super teams in the NBA quite like the resurgence of Team USA. “If you don’t have a superteam, or three superstars, or three all-stars on your team,” John Wall said, “it’s very hard to win.”https://t.co/ReXfn9s4BR — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 21, 2018

PG argues that naysayers simply haven’t caught up to the reality of today’s NBA.

