Paul George Undergoes Left Knee Surgery

by May 10, 2018
194

Paul George had his left knee scoped Wednesday, the OKC Thunder announced.

The All-Star forward is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks of offseason training.

George, an unrestricted free agent this summer, averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.04 steals in 36.6 minutes this season.

Per The Oklahoman:

In the regular season, George only missed three games: Two consecutive games against Brooklyn (Dec. 7) and Memphis (Dec. 9) with what was called a right calf contusion by Thunder staff, and another game with left knee soreness against Milwaukee on Dec. 29.

In an April road win against Atlanta, George said he suffered a left hip contusion, which was re-aggravated in the Thunder’s first-round playoff series against Utah. George also battled what he called right forearm tightness all season.

George has a player option for $20.7 million for this season, but is expected to decline it to become one of the offseason’s most highly pursued free agents. George’s player option must be exercised by June 29, two days before the start of free agency.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Suns to Offer Clint Capela ‘Max or Near-Max’ Deal

43 mins ago
368
kevin pritchard paul george
NBA

Pacers GM on Pursuing Paul George: Would He Fit Us?

21 hours ago
2,778
NBA

Enes Kanter Challenges LeBron James to Join the Knicks

2 days ago
1,345
russell westbrook dwight howard sacrifice
NBA

Dwight: Russell Westbrook Should Have Sacrificed More

2 days ago
8,508
NBA

Utah Jazz to Address Fans About Treating Opponents Respectfully

6 days ago
2,853
NBA

Report: Thunder Want to ‘Rid Themselves’ of Carmelo Anthony

1 week ago
17,476
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brad Stevens Says He’s Not the Coach of the Year

12 mins ago
151

Report: Suns to Offer Clint Capela ‘Max or Near-Max’ Deal

43 mins ago
368

Paul George Undergoes Left Knee Surgery

1 hour ago
194

Ben Simmons Told Joel Embiid They’ll Win a ‘Lot of Rings’

2 hours ago
1,126

Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics into Eastern Conference Finals

2 hours ago
192