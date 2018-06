BACK TO BACK.

Led by Finals MVP Kevin Durant (20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) and Stephen Curry (37 points), the Golden State Warriors won their second consecutive title on Friday night, completing a sweep of the Cavaliers.

Check out the trophy presentation above and KD’s acceptance speech below, courtesy of ESPN:

