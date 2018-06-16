Peep the Invite List for the 2018 NBA Draft Green Room 👀

by June 16, 2018
1,066

With the 2018 NBA draft coming up on Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathon Givony reported the list of players who got an invite to the green room:

Among the known invitations: Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton, Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr., Texas’ Mo Bamba, Alabama’s Collin Sexton, Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr., Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., Villanova’s Mikal Bridges, Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Kentucky’s Kevin Knox, Texas A&M’s Robert Williams, Miami’s Lonnie Walker, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith, Boston College’s Jerome Robinson, Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison and UCLA’s Aaron Holiday.

No non-collegiate prospect made the cut this year, as projected top pick Luka Doncic won’t be in attendance due to his Real Madrid season.

The green room is a staging area near the podium where players wait with their families to be selected.

Collin Sexton is Bringing Old School Attitude Back To The NBA 🐂

     
