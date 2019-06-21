Pelicans Agree To Two-Way Deal With Zylan Cheatham

June 21, 2019
105
Zylan Cheatham of the Arizona State Sun Devils

The New Orleans Pelicans will sign undrafted big man Zylan Cheatham to a two-way contract, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. Cheatham played a single season at Arizona State after transferring from San Diego State.

In his lone season with the Sun Devils, Cheatham established himself as a force down load. Cheatham averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for Arizona State.

Although the wheels are in motion for the Pelicans to get a G League affiliate, they won’t have one in place for 2019-20 so Cheatham will be assigned to another franchise’s affiliate.

Cheatham and the Pels will be able to make the agreement official in July when the 2019-20 campaign formally begins.

    
