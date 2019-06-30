Pelicans To Acquire Derrick Favors Via Sign-And-Trade

by June 30, 2019
1,649

The New Orleans Pelicans were said to be closing in on a deal with Derrick Favors (Zach Lowe of ESPN). Tony Jones of The Athletic, however, has added that the big man is expected to be added via sign-and-trade as opposed to via waivers.

For their troubles, the Jazz will acquire picks from the Pelicans and New Orleans will take solace in the fact that they don’t need to wait for the big man to clear waivers before they can official grab him.

The 28-year-old forward contributed admirably for the Jazz, averaging 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season but had seen his role with the club reduced dramatically as they shifted their playing style.

The Pels will absorb his $17 million in cap space.

You Might Also Like

Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree To Five-Year, $170M Max Extension

20 mins ago
160
Bobby Portis of the Washington Wizards

Knicks To Sign Bobby Portis To Two-Year, $31 Million Deal

31 mins ago
412
Robin Lopez and Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez Agrees To Deal With Milwaukee Bucks

50 mins ago
956
Mike Scott of the Philadelphia 76ers

Mike Scott Agrees To Re-Sign With Philadelphia On Two-Year Deal

2 hours ago
97
Mike Muscala of the Los Angeles Lakers

Thunder Agree To Deal With Mike Muscala

2 hours ago
734

Mario Hezonja Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Blazers

2 hours ago
703

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jamal Murray, Nuggets Agree To Five-Year, $170M Max Extension

20 mins ago
160
Gerald Green

Rockets, Gerald Green Agree To One-Year Deal

22 mins ago
36
Bobby Portis of the Washington Wizards

Knicks To Sign Bobby Portis To Two-Year, $31 Million Deal

31 mins ago
412
Danuel House of the Houston Rockets

Danuel House Agrees To Three-Year Deal With Rockets

35 mins ago
78
Robin Lopez and Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez Agrees To Deal With Milwaukee Bucks

50 mins ago
956