The Pelicans are adding Teresa Weatherspoon to their coaching staff, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Weatherspoon will work in a player development role.

Weatherspoon has a lengthy, accomplished basketball career that leading the New York Liberty to the first-ever WNBA Finals in 1997 (and again in 1999). She’s helped Team USA bring home the gold on multiple occasions.

The 53-year-old previously served the head coach at Louisiana Tech. Her head coaching record comes in at 99-71.