Pelicans Wouldn’t Trade Anthony Davis for Anyone—’Even Beyonce’

by October 16, 2018
3

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry says the franchise is unwilling to trade Anthony Davis—not even if Beyonce was available.

Gentry agrees with AD’s belief that he’s the best player in the NBA, and says the big fella is “untouchable.”

Davis, 25, recently switched agents, leading to speculation that the All-Star forward could be looking to engineer a trade out of New Orleans in the not-too-distant future.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“Somebody argued the fact that, is he the best player in the league? I think so,” Gentry said. “I’m sure I might be a little bias. I think when you have a player that you can trade for anybody in the NBA, then call him the best player, if you don’t want to call him the best, I call him the most valuable. Because if you can trade him for anybody then he is the most valuable guy in the league.

“Not that we would ever consider that. Don’t you guys take some kind of spin and put on that one. There’s no one in the league we would trade him for. There’s no one out of the league. Not even Beyonce. We wouldn’t trade him for her, then he’s probably untouchable.”

Davis himself told reporters Saturday he doesn’t listen to the trade talk but it’s still going to follow him until he signs a possible supermax extension next summer with the Pelicans worth over nearly $230 million over five years.

Related
‘My Game is Different’: Anthony Davis Says He’s the NBA’s Best Player

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘My Game is Different’: Anthony Davis Says He’s the NBA’s Best Player

1 day ago
1,583
NBA

Jahlil Okafor Opens Up About Battle with Depression and Anxiety

7 days ago
4,332
NBA

On The Rise: Julius Randle Is Ready to Shine in The Big Easy 💪

2 weeks ago
2,009
NBA

Anthony Davis: ‘I Am the Best Player in the Game’

3 weeks ago
4,835
NBA

‘My Focus is to Win’: Anthony Davis Explains Agency Switch

3 weeks ago
2,833
NBA

Anthony Davis Signs with the Same Agency That Reps LeBron James

3 weeks ago
3,377
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

James Harden: Mike D’Antoni ‘Lets Me Do What I Want’

3 mins ago
4

Pelicans Wouldn’t Trade Anthony Davis for Anyone—’Even Beyonce’

3 mins ago
3

Paul Allen, Blazers Owner and Microsoft Co-Founder, Dead at 65

11 hours ago
547
larry nance jr 45 million

Larry Nance Jr, Cavs Agree To 4-Year, $40+ Million Extension 💰

13 hours ago
741
myles turner 80 million

Myles Turner, Pacers Agree To 4-Year, $70+ Million Extension 💰

15 hours ago
367