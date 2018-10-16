Pelicans Wouldn’t Trade Anthony Davis for Anyone—’Even Beyonce’

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry says the franchise is unwilling to trade Anthony Davis—not even if Beyonce was available.

Gentry agrees with AD’s belief that he’s the best player in the NBA, and says the big fella is “untouchable.”

Alvin Gentry on Anthony Davis: “When you have someone who you can trade for anyone, I think that makes him the best. Or at least most valuable. … Now, we aren’t considering that. We wouldn’t trade him for anyone. Even Beyoncé. I think that makes him untouchable.” #Pelicans — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 15, 2018

Davis, 25, recently switched agents, leading to speculation that the All-Star forward could be looking to engineer a trade out of New Orleans in the not-too-distant future.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“Somebody argued the fact that, is he the best player in the league? I think so,” Gentry said. “I’m sure I might be a little bias. I think when you have a player that you can trade for anybody in the NBA, then call him the best player, if you don’t want to call him the best, I call him the most valuable. Because if you can trade him for anybody then he is the most valuable guy in the league. “Not that we would ever consider that. Don’t you guys take some kind of spin and put on that one. There’s no one in the league we would trade him for. There’s no one out of the league. Not even Beyonce. We wouldn’t trade him for her, then he’s probably untouchable.” Davis himself told reporters Saturday he doesn’t listen to the trade talk but it’s still going to follow him until he signs a possible supermax extension next summer with the Pelicans worth over nearly $230 million over five years.

Related

‘My Game is Different’: Anthony Davis Says He’s the NBA’s Best Player