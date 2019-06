The Detroit Pistons have acquired the No. 37 pick in the draft from the Dallas Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. In exchange the Mavs will get Detroit’s No. 45 pick and, as Rod Beard of the Detroit News clarifies, one of the four second-round picks the Pistons just acquired from the Warriors.

With the 37th pick, the Pistons picked 19-year-old Deividas Sirvydis who, according to Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, is likely to be a draft-and-stash candidate.