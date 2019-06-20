The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired the No. 30 pick from the Detroit Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Dubs will in turn target Kevin Porter Jr.

Headed to Detroit will be four second-round picks and some cash, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes. The news of the trade comes one day after the Pistons acquired that No. 30 pick. We wrote about Detroit adding Tony Snell and his $11.4 million contract.

All told, the Pistons managed to acquire a potential rotation piece wing and add a pile of second-round picks just by taking on the three years left on Snell’s deal.