Pistons Decline To Pick Up Team Option On Glenn Robinson III

by June 30, 2019
42
Glenn Robinson III of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have declined to pick up their 2019-20 team option on forward Glenn Robinson III, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old swingman played sparingly in his first season with the squad.

Declining the team option will free an additional $4.2 million for the Pistons, enough to give them a solid buffer under the luxury tax line even if they use most of their mid-level exception.

Robinson averaged 4.7 points per game in just 12.9 minutes of action for the Pistons and has struggled to stay on the court consistently throughout his career.

   
