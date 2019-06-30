The Detroit Pistons have declined to pick up their 2019-20 team option on forward Glenn Robinson III, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old swingman played sparingly in his first season with the squad.

Declining the team option will free an additional $4.2 million for the Pistons, enough to give them a solid buffer under the luxury tax line even if they use most of their mid-level exception.

Robinson averaged 4.7 points per game in just 12.9 minutes of action for the Pistons and has struggled to stay on the court consistently throughout his career.