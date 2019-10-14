Pistons Face Dilemma With Final Roster Spot

by October 14, 2019
Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a tough decision ahead of them as the deadline to drop down to 15 standard contracts on opening day approaches. According to Rod Beard of the Detroit News, the two players likely battling for the lone current opening are Christian Wood and Joe Johnson.

The Pistons currently have 14 players with guaranteed contracts, which means they’d need to eat another player’s cap hit if they sought to create space by releasing somebody else.

Another option for the Pistons, if they’re not satisfied with their other choices, is to explore a trade. According to Beard, the team has placed calls exploring exactly that, although there’s no indication that was any more than general probing.

If a deal that allows Detroit to free up a roster spot doesn’t arise, the Pistons will need to choose between Wood, who has dominated the G League and demonstrated an uncanny ability to fill the stat sheet in limited minutes, and Johnson, the 38-year-old isolation expert who to the BIG 3 by storm this season.

Wood currently figures to be in a battle with Thon Maker for the primary backup duties behind Andre Drummond while Johnson competes with Svi Mykhaliuk and Langston Galloway for run on the wing.

  
