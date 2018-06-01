Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

The Detroit Pistons have parted ways with general manager Jeff Bower, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In four seasons as Pistons GM, Bower helped orchestrate trades for Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin, while drafting Stanley Johnson (2015) and Luke Kennard (2017).

Amid a regime change, Detroit and GM Jeff Bower have parted ways, league sources tell ESPN. Bower has been a GM for two playoff franchises, as well an an NBA and NCAA head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2018

