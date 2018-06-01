Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

by June 01, 2018
99
jeff bower pistons

The Detroit Pistons have parted ways with general manager Jeff Bower, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In four seasons as Pistons GM, Bower helped orchestrate trades for Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin, while drafting Stanley Johnson (2015) and Luke Kennard (2017).

RELATED:
Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed with Pistons

 
You Might Also Like
John Beilein pistons
NBA

Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed with Pistons

2 hours ago
88
NBA

Report: Detroit Pistons To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

1 day ago
740
NBA

Report: Dwane Casey To Be A Primary Target Of Pistons’ Coaching Search

1 week ago
587
pistons virtual reality draft interview
NBA

Pistons Using VR in Pre-Draft Interviews

2 weeks ago
560
NBA

Jerry West: Clippers ‘Really Stuck’ Prior to Blake Griffin Trade

2 weeks ago
2,204
NBA

Report: Detroit Pistons Part Ways With Stan Van Gundy 🚨

4 weeks ago
754
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
jeff bower pistons

Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

1 hour ago
99
John Beilein pistons

Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed with Pistons

2 hours ago
88
kevin love suspension game 2

Report: Kevin Love Avoids Game 2 Suspension

3 hours ago
962

Cavs May Face Suspensions for Game 1 Altercation vs Warriors

4 hours ago
954

Rep Your Squad With Levi’s® NBA Collection 🔥

6 hours ago
280