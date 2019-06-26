PJ Tucker: Houston Rockets Drama ‘Fake News’

According to PJ Tucker, reports of discontent in Houston are merely “fake news.”

Tucker insists that co-stars James Harden and Chris Paul remain on the same page, and that everyone is focused on winning an elusive NBA championship.

This is about more than the Rockets.

IF Chris and James can co-exist…

IF Daryl Morey bolsters the roster…

Houston may be the early leader in the (post-Warriors) NBA.

Reporting on their plans here, and P.J. Tucker helping us separate fact from fiction https://t.co/Mx3nnbuklH — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 26, 2019

The Rockets’ front-office, meanwhile, is reportedly shopping what seems like everyone on the roster but Harden with free agency looming.

Reporting w/ @ZachLowe: Houston’s offering Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker individually to teams w/ space to absorb salary. Rockets trying for best available first-rounder for any of those three, hoping to redirect pick to Philly in pursuit of Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2019

Per The Athletic:

As a leader in the locker room, tell me about James and Chris. You can’t speak for them, but… Tucker: “No, but I’m sick of the fake news man. It’s fake. Everybody – I argue with Chris and James more than Chris and James argue.” Fine, but Game 6 (against the Warriors): How hot was it (afterward)? Tucker: “It was what it was. Everybody’s mad. Everybody’s pissed. You can’t – I’m sick of all the highlight of whoever this person is trying to come up with all this crap, like I argue with Chris and James more than Chris and James argue with each other. Like, I’m the center, focal (point) of the argument because I’m always yelling at somebody and they’re yelling at me. So for me, it’s like ‘If you’re not arguing…’ You don’t think Kobe (Bryant) and Shaq (O’Neal) argued? Hakeem (Olajuwon) and…” But that’s a tough comparison though, right? There’s a threshold there. Kobe and Shaq reached a point where it wouldn’t work anymore. Tucker: “Nah, but guess what? They won championships together. Right? And that’s what people care about, right? That’s what we talking about, right? Nah, but we’re talking about winning championships, right? So that’s all that matters. To win a championship. That’s it. Nothing else matters. If we win a championship together and we fucking hate each other, then guess what? Who cares? (Laughs) Nobody. Right, so that’s all that matters. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. Winning a championship. Everything else is failure.“

Related Chris Paul: ‘I Never Demanded a Trade’