PJ Tucker: Houston Rockets ‘Were a Hamstring Away from Having a Championship’

by August 09, 2019
336

MOST RECENT

PJ Tucker says Houston has a “chance to compete for a championship” this season, and that they were “a hamstring away” from winning it all when Chris Paul went down in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

The veteran forward believes the NBA title race is “wide open this year.”

Tucker, 34, adds that he vehemently disagrees with the widely-held assumption that James Harden and new superstar Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook “can’t work together.”

Per The WaPo:

“I hate when people talk about certain guys and say they can’t work together,” Tucker said. “It may not work with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard [on the Los Angeles Clippers]. It may not work with Anthony Davis and LeBron James [on the Los Angeles Lakers]. It may not work with anybody.

“[Westbrook] is another super aggressive guy who can attack the rim and score the ball. That opens everything up for everyone else. [Harden and Westbrook] know each other’s games. They’ve played together when they were young, and they’re excited to play together again. If they’re excited, I’m excited.”

That trek left him appreciating what Houston accomplished with Harden and Paul rather than dwelling on the partnership’s abrupt ending.

“We were a hamstring away from having a championship,” Tucker said, referring to Paul’s ill-timed injury in the 2018 Western Conference finals against Golden State. “You can rate it how you want and say what you want, but it was a great run. We won a franchise-record [65 games in 2017-18]. The [decision to trade Paul] is something that’s over my pay grade. I just play.”

Related PJ Tucker: Houston Rockets Drama ‘Fake News’

       
You Might Also Like
Kelan Martin of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Wolves Sign Kelan Martin To Two-Way Contract

2 hours ago
69
trae young fiba world cup

Trae Young Pulls Up to USA FIBA Practice!? 👀 Day 2 Highlights

3 hours ago
75
chet holmgren stephen curry camp

7-Foot Chet Holmgrem Hits Stephen Curry With HIS OWN MOVE! 🤯 SC30 Camp Day 1 Highlights

4 hours ago
216
Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Beasley Suspended Five Games For Violating Anti-Drug Policy

23 hours ago
18,337

HOOP DREAMS: Players Compete for Potential Spot in 3v3 at 2020 Olympics

1 day ago
495

Carmelo Anthony Was Turned Down By USA Basketball

1 day ago
17,202

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kelan Martin of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Wolves Sign Kelan Martin To Two-Way Contract

2 hours ago
69

PJ Tucker: Houston Rockets ‘Were a Hamstring Away from Having a Championship’

3 hours ago
336
trae young fiba world cup

Trae Young Pulls Up to USA FIBA Practice!? 👀 Day 2 Highlights

3 hours ago
75
chet holmgren stephen curry camp

7-Foot Chet Holmgrem Hits Stephen Curry With HIS OWN MOVE! 🤯 SC30 Camp Day 1 Highlights

4 hours ago
216

Atlanta Hawks Pushing Trae Young to Become a ‘Dual Threat’

4 hours ago
571
Michael Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Beasley Suspended Five Games For Violating Anti-Drug Policy

23 hours ago
18,337