PJ Tucker: ‘It’s Time for My Extension Right Now’

by August 20, 2019
136

MOST RECENT

PJ Tucker is “optimistic” about re-upping in Houston.

“It’s time for my extension right now,” says the 34-year-old veteran forward.

Tucker adds that he’s confident the Rockets will smoothly transition from Chris Paul to newcomer Russell Westbrook next season.

Per The Athletic:

“We lost a great player, we got a great player,” Tucker said. “We got a lot of guys back. We still got a core of our team. You know, it is what it is. It’s the NBA, changes are made. All you do is look at yourself and your teammates, keep your eyes on the next season and try to go after it, so now I plan to do that this year.”

“I’ma do what I do, man. I’ll help Russ in any way I can. I’m gonna be one of the leaders on the team, (especially) defensively. I’m just gonna do me, I’m gonna do what I do every single night to the best of my ability.”

As far as his long-term future with Houston, both Tucker and the team want him to stick around. This season is the last fully guaranteed year he has on the four-year, $32 million deal he signed in 2016. With 2020-21 only partially guaranteed, Tucker wants his future sorted out sooner, rather than later.

“It’s now,” he said of getting a new deal done. “It’s time for my extension right now, so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. I’m optimistic, we’ll see.”

Related PJ Tucker: Rockets ‘Were a Hamstring Away from Having a Championship’

       
You Might Also Like

Gordon Hayward is ‘Back to No Restrictions’

2 hours ago
948

De’Aaron Fox: ‘I Don’t Crave to Be in a Big Market’

7 hours ago
1,248
Joakim Noah of the Memphis Grizzlies

Lakers To Work Out Several Free Agent Big Men

10 hours ago
2,998

2019 NBA Rookie Survey Results Revealed

22 hours ago
2,993
jeremy lin

Jeremy Lin On Beijing Rumors: Nothing Is Official Until I Say Something

24 hours ago
2,262

Donovan Mitchell: ‘I Got Drafted Because of My Defense’

1 day ago
2,971

TRENDING


Most Recent

Gordon Hayward is ‘Back to No Restrictions’

2 hours ago
948

PJ Tucker: ‘It’s Time for My Extension Right Now’

2 hours ago
136

De’Aaron Fox: ‘I Don’t Crave to Be in a Big Market’

7 hours ago
1,248

Scottie Pippen Talks Basketball in China, Signature Sneakers and More

9 hours ago
510
Joakim Noah of the Memphis Grizzlies

Lakers To Work Out Several Free Agent Big Men

10 hours ago
2,998

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED: RJ Hampton Is Blazing His Own Trail to the NBA

11 hours ago
445