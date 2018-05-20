Post Up: Stephen Curry Catches Fire in Game 3, Torches the Rockets

Warriors 126, Rockets 85 (Warriors lead series 2-1)

Stephen Curry went all the way off in the third quarter. He had 18 points in the third and 26 of his 35 points in the second half. He woke up from a slumber that saw him shoot 7-19 in the Rockets’ Game 2 win.

Oh no, Curry just disrespected Harden something craaaazy (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/FZYjHqFC5o — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 21, 2018

Curry received backup from Kevin Durant, who finished with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Durant helped the Dubs in the first half and then it was Curry who officially finished the game in that third quarter.

GSW won the second half by 30 points, outscoring HOU 72-42. They forced the Rockets into 19 turnovers, with Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green leading the charge defensively, registering a combined +73 in the box score.