Post Up: Terry Rozier, Celtics Dominate Game 7 Against the Bucks

Celtics 112, Bucks 96 (Celtics win series 4-3)

Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier combined to score 62 points. It was Horford early on, Tatum in the third and then Rozier in the fourth as the Cs knocked out the Bucks without Jaylen Brown, who suffered a right hamstring injury in the first half.

Khris Middleton scored 32 points in the loss and Giannis Antetkounmpo provided 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists as well.

Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 (Warriors lead series 1-0)

The Warriors pounced in the second quarter, piling on 41 points in those 12 minutes. They never looked back, getting 27 points from Klay Thompson, 26 points from Kevin Durant and 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists from Draymond Green.