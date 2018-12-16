Post Up: John Wall Goes Off for 40 Against the Lakers in D.C.

Sixers 128 (20-11), Cavaliers 105 (7-23)

After posting 22 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, Ben Simmons joined Grant Hill as the youngest player in NBA history with that stat line (and zero turnovers) in Sunday’s win against the Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena. Joel Embiid scored 24 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 after missing two games with a strained groin.

22 points. 14 dimes. 11 boards. Ben Simmons went to WORK in Cleveland! 😤 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/NKpbf6D4LH — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2018

Nets 144 (13-18) Hawks 127 (6-23)

Brooklyn scored a season-high 144 points as D’Angelo Russell led the way with 32 points in a point guard duel with Trae Young. The Hawks cut the Nets’ 21-point lead to two, but Brooklyn went on an 11-5 run in the second half. Russell gets to go at his former team as the Lakers visit Barclays Center Tuesday.

Pacers 110 (20-10), Knicks 99 (9-22)

Victor Oladipo scored 26 points in the win over the New York. Myles Turner was the Pacers’ second-leading scorer with 24 points. Indiana had a three-point lead at the half but they extended the lead to seven in the second half.

Wizards 128 (12-18), Lakers 110 (18-12)

Despite everything that’s been said about John Wall and the Wizards in the media as of late, Wall made it sure to be known that he can still get buckets with the best of them.

He had a season-high 40 points, joining Gilbert Arenas as the only player in Wizards/Bullets history with multiple games of 40-plus points and 10-plus assists (he finished with 14 dimes.)

The Lakers looked every bit of a team that played a back-to-back and struggled to get into a groove during the whole game. LeBron James had a season-low 13 points in the loss.

John Wall dropped a season-high 40 points tonight in D.C. 👏 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/N9gux3ta1D — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 17, 2018

Kings 120 (16-13), Mavericks 113 (15-13)

De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield combined for 56 points as the Kings led the entire second half. Dirk Nowitzki also made his home debut after missing 26 games while recovering from ankle surgery. He scored three points in just eight minutes of play.

Heat 102 (13-16), Pelicans 96 (15-16)

Dwyane Wade (19 points) had a tear-drop with under a minute to go to extend the Heat’s lead to eight in The Big Easy. Josh Richardson led all scorers with 22 points and Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Davis had a double-double of his own with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Dwyane Wade still making big plays in crunch time. 💧 (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/0HSh3WqH9S — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 17, 2018

Nuggets 95 (20-9), Raptors 86 (23-9)

Four Nuggets starters finished in double digits as Nikola Jokic was the leading scorer with 26 points. Jamal Murray had 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets went on a 23-2 run in the second half and shot 42 percent from the field at home. Kawhi Leonard had with 29 points and 14 rebounds.