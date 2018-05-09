Post Up: Celtics Outlast Sixers To Advance To Conference Finals

by May 09, 2018
213

Celtics 114, 76ers 112 (Celtics win series 4-1)

Behind a raucous hometown crowd, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday with a tough 114-112 Game 5 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Boston down by four and 1:27 to go, Al Horford connected on a lob from Jayson Tatum to kick off an 8-0 run that put the Celtics ahead for good. Tatum then converted on the go-ahead layup with 22 seconds to go. Horford finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, and five steals, while Tatum scored a team-high 25 points. Jaylen Brown added 24 points on 10-13 shooting.

But the Sixers didn’t just fold after Boston’s run. Down by four with under five seconds to go, JJ Redick hit a long three to pull Philly within a point. When Marcus Smart accidentally made a free throw on the other end, it gave the Sixers a chance to set up a play to go the length-of-the-court and tie the game. Ben Simmons threw the inbounds pass but Smart came up with the steal and tossed the ball in the air as time expired.

Dario Saric and Joel Embiid each scored 27 points and had double-doubles to lead the Sixers in their final game of the season.

The Celtics now advance to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second year in a row with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. Game 1 is slated for Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET in Boston.

  
