Post Up: Ja Morant Drops 30 Points to Lead Grizzlies Over Nets in OT 🤫

October 28, 2019
Thunder (1-2) 120, Warriors (0-2) 92

OKC got its first win of the season after routing the Warriors at home. Danilo Gallinari scored 21 points as four of five of the Thunder’s starters finished in double figures. Dennis Schroeder had 22 points off the bench.

Grizzlies (1-2) 134, Nets (1-2) 133

Ja Morant scored the go-ahead bucket to tie it at 120-all and blocked Kyrie Irving’s jumper to force OT, finishing the contest with 30 points and 9 dimes. His final assist was to a trailing Jae Crowder, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer.

Timberwolves 116 (3-0), Heat 109 (2-1)

Andrew Wiggins put up 11 straight points in the money quarter to finish with 25 points as the Wolves remain undefeated. Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) in front of the home crowd. Jeff Teague also had 21 points and 8 assists.

Trailblazers 121 (2-1), Mavericks 119 (2-1)

Damian Lillard’s layup sealed the victory on the road in Dallas. Lillard (28 points) and CJ McCollum (35 points) combined for 63 points. Rodney and Zach Collins finished in double figures with 20 and 10, respectively.

Lakers 120 (2-1), Hornets (1-2) 101

The Lakers went 2-0 this weekend after defending home court against the Jazz and Hornets. Anthony Davis had a 29-point, 14-rebound performance and LeBron James finished with a double-double (20 points, 13 assists) of his own, too. The Lakers are back at home Tuesday night against the Grizzlies.

    
