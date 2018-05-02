Post Up: Jazz Hold Off Rockets To Even Series At 1-1

by May 02, 2018
122

Jazz 116, Rockets 108 (Series tied 1-1)

From the start, the Utah Jazz didn’t look like the team down 0-1 to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. And, after building a 19-point first-half lead, they showed the resilience to answer every Houston run and pull out the win on the road. Now, the Jazz head home in an even series and home-court advantage in what has become a best-of-five.

To start off, it was Joe Ingles. He hit three threes in the first quarter as Utah went ahead 36-28 after 12 minutes. Overall, he went 7-9 from three and scored 27 points.

In the second quarter, Rudy Gobert keyed a 9-0 run that made it 56-37 with 6:49 to play in the half. That’s when things started to unravel. From then to halftime, James Harden scored 15 points (he had 17 overall in the second quarter) as the Rockets pulled to within nine at the half.

Out of the locker room, Clint Capela picked up where Harden left off. He made three baskets (all off Harden assists) in the first minute and a half to bring Houston within four. Then the Rockets tied it on a Capela dunk before Trevor Ariza put them ahead a moment later.

Frustrations began to boil over for the Jazz, who seemed rattled on the road. Dante Exum, Derrick Favors, and Alec Burks all stepped up to bring Utah back into it, setting up a thrilling fourth quarter.

The two teams traded the lead a few times early on, but the play of the game put momentum firmly on the Jazz’s side. Up by four, Donovan Mitchell missed a short floater. He followed it up with this:

He finished with 17 points and 11 assists. For Houston, Harden had 32 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds to lead the way.

Next, the series shifts to Utah, which will host Game 3 on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

   
You Might Also Like
donovan mitchell kobe bryant detail
NBA

Donovan Mitchell on Kobe’s Game 1 Analysis: ‘I Watched It Twice Already’

1 day ago
46,175
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Enjoyed ‘Not a Rookie’ Chants at Ben Simmons

2 days ago
3,108
NBA

James Harden: ‘This Team. Us. We’re Different’

2 days ago
993
Chris Paul
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Leads Cavaliers To Second Round, Rockets Crush Jazz

3 days ago
1,425
NBA

Report: Rubio Out For Game 1, Could Miss A Few Weeks With Hamstring Injury

4 days ago
868
NBA

Russell Westbrook: Jazz Fans ‘Say Disrespectful, Vulgar Things’ To The Players

5 days ago
2,177

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Jazz Hold Off Rockets To Even Series At 1-1

53 mins ago
122
Nike LeBron 15

Nike LeBron 15 ‘Crimson’ Releases Tomorrow

7 hours ago
506

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Bill Russell, No. 7

8 hours ago
2,442
cavaliers 100 fine derozan pump fake

Cavs Implement $100 Fine For Biting on DeRozan’s Pump Fake

8 hours ago
2,811
cj mccollum kawhi leonard

CJ McCollum: ‘High Likelihood’ Kawhi Leonard Isn’t A Spur Next Season

9 hours ago
2,773