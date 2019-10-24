Post Up: Kyrie Drops 50 in Brooklyn, Kristaps and Luka Shine in Dallas

Knicks 111, Spurs 120

RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Marcus Morris combined for 72 points in their Knicks debuts, but it wasn’t enough as San Antonio scored 37 in the final period to secure the win.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a team-high 22 for the Spurs.

That eurostep was too tuff. RJ Barrett gets his first bucket as a Knick. 👀 (via @br_nba) pic.twitter.com/HtLCOxqRN5 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

Mavericks 108, Wizards 100

Kristaps Porzingis (23 points) and Luka Doncic (34 points, nine rebounds) showed why they belong in the same conversation as the league’s most elite duos, leading Dallas to a chippy win.

Thunder 95, Jazz 100

Donovan Mitchell had an especially efficient night, scoring 32 points on 14-for-22 shooting and grabbing 12 boards as the Jazz earned the win.

OKC’s newest acquisitions shined as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 26, Chris Paul had 22 and Danilo Gallinari added 21.

Hornets 126, Bulls 125

Lauri Markkanen stole the show with 35 points and 17 boards, but a collective outing the Hornets’ PJ Washington (27 points), Devonte Graham (23) and Dwayne Bacon (22) sent the Bulls home with a loss.

Washington knocked down seven 3’s in his NBA debut.

7⃣ 3's, 2⃣7⃣ points and a W for PJ Washington in his NBA debut. Queen City's gotta be buzzing. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/jZszoC7hoa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

Pistons 119, Pacers 110

Blake Griffin missed the season-opener due to soreness, but his frontcourt mate Andre Drummond held it down with 32 points, 23 rebounds, three steals and four blocks. The Pistons shot 45.8 percent from deep — Luke Kennard hit six from deep en route to 30 points — to hold off the Pacers.

Cavaliers 85, Magic 94

Neither team was particularly inspiring on offense, but Nikola Vucevic (21 points on 8-for-16 shooting) and Evan Fournier (16 on 7-for-13 shooting) were able to push their squad ahead.

Timberwolves 127, Nets 126

Kyrie Irving had 50 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and zero turnovers in his Nets debut, clocking out with a plus-minus of +18. It wasn’t enough, though, as the Timberwolves’ depth made the most of limited minutes to keep Minnesota ahead when Irving came out of the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 36 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Theo Pinson is the best hype man in the NBA 😭😭😭 (🎥: @Arvyj) pic.twitter.com/2O9RAplQBL — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

Nobody has scored more in a season debut with their new team than Kyrie just did. (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/f0vAXR1S2b — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

Grizzlies 101, Heat 120

Jimmy Butler didn’t make the game due to personal reasons, but undrafted Kendrick Nunn had no problem filling the void, scoring 24 points on 10-for-18 shooting to secure the W in South Beach.

Derrick Jones Jr. pulled out the OG Blake Griffin dunk package 😷 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/vHtCfyMviJ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

Celtics 93, 76ers 107

Al Horford (16 points) got the W over his former team as every Philadelphia starter scored at least 15. Ben Simmons’ 24 led the way.

Kings 95, Suns 124

The Suns outscored the Kings 70-36 in the second half as the #ValleyBoyz took over the night — Devin Booker had 22 points and 10 assists, Kelly Oubre had 21 points and nine boards and DeAndre Ayton added 18 points, 11 boards and four blocks.

Nuggets 108, Trail Blazers 100

The Nuggets avenged last year’s playoff series loss to the Trail Blazers as Nikola Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points and 13 rebounds in just 24 minutes due to foul trouble.

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 32 and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 19 rebounds in his Portland debut.