Post Up: Kyrie Irving Leads Celtics to Win Over Lakers

Kings 102 (33-32), Knicks 94 (13-53)

Sacramento outscored the Knicks by 9 in the second and 10 in the third to hand the Knicks their fifth straight loss.

De’Aaron Fox finished with a game-high 30 points with 8 dimes, 3 steals and a +19 plus/minus.

Nets 114 (35-33), Hawks 112 (22-45)

Brooklyn nearly blew a 9-point lead in the fourth, but were able to hold on for a win.

Spencer Dinwiddie dropped a team-high 23 points with 7 dimes and 6 boards.

Trae Young had his first career triple-double (23, 11 dimes, 10 boards) in the loss.

Wizards 130 (27-39), Wolves 135 (31-35) (OT)

Minnesota was able to prevail in overtime despite losing Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) during the final 10 seconds of regulation.

Towns scored a game-high 40 points with 16 boards and 2 steals.

Celtics 120 (41-26), Lakers 107 (30-36)

Boston outscored the Lakers by 16 points over the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach, leading by as much as 18 in the fourth.

Kyrie Irving put up a game-high 30 points (on 12-18 FG) with 7 boards and 5 assists.

The Lakers have now lost five straight.

Hornets 114 (30-36), Bucks 131 (50-16)

Milwaukee was losing by 14 points in the second quarter, but the Bucks outscored the Hornets by 21 in the second half to secure their 50th win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a game-high 26 points (on 11 shots) with 13 boards and 6 dimes.

Suns 120 (15-51), Blazers 127 (39-26)

Portland outscored the Suns by 18 in the second quarter alone to take a 19-points lead in to halftime. They would go up by as much as 29 during the fourth quarter.

Damian Lillard finished with 18 points, 9 assists and a +19 plus/minus. CJ McCollum scored a game-high 26 points on 11-14 FG.

—

Ryne Nelson is a Senior Editor at SLAM. Follow him on Twitter @slaman10.