Post Up: LeBron’s Triple-Double Leads Lakers to 6th Straight Win

Celtics 119 (5-1), Cavs 113 (2-5)

The Celtics won their 5th straight behind a monster night from Gordon Hayward, who finished with a career-high 39 points (17-20 FG), 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. Kemba Walker added 25 points for the C’s. Collin Sexton dropped 21 points in the loss.

Hornets 122 (4-3), Pacers 120 (3-4)

Devonte’ Graham went off for a career-high 35 points off the bench, including the two go-ahead free throws in the final seconds that gave the Hornets the overtime win. TJ Warren lead the Pacers with 33 points on 15-18 shooting.

DEVONTE' GRAHAM IS A PROBLEM.



35 points (career-high)

6 assists

4 rebounds

Game-winning free throws in OT

Rozier got MJ hype with the tuff step-back.



📽️: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/qzxrWWuZoN — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 6, 2019

Hawks 108 (3-3), Spurs 100 (4-3)

Trae Young returned after missing one game with a sprained ankle, leading the Hawks with 29 points and 13 assists. Demar DeRozan finished with 22 points on 10-16 shooting for San Antonio.

Lakers 118 (6-1), Bulls 112 (2-6)

The Lakers trailed by 13 heading into the fourth but outscored the Bulls 38-19 in the quarter to secure their 6th straight win. The King notched his third straight triple-double, finishing with 30 points (10-16 FG), 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points, 7 boards, and 7 assists in the loss.

It's scary that these two have only been playing together for 7 games.



📽️: @Lakers pic.twitter.com/wVhhWKnDy1 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 6, 2019

Thunder 102 (3-4), Magic 94 (2-5)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a game-high 24 points and CP3 added 20 to lead the Thunder to their third win of the season. The Magic had five players score in double figures, lead by 15 from Aaron Gordon.

Nuggets 109 (5-2), Heat 89 (5-2)

The Nuggets cruised to a road win over the Heat, snapping Miami’s 3-game win streak. Denver was led by Jamal Murray, who finished with 21 points, 5 boards, and 4 assists. Jimmy Buckets dropped a team-high 16 points to go along with 7 rebounds in the loss.