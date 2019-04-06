Post Up: Nets Bolster Playoff Hopes with Win in Milwaukee

by April 06, 2019
Nets 133 (40-40), Bucks 128 (59-21)

Brooklyn gave their playoff hopes a huge boost by coming away with an upset win in Milwaukee.

The Nets blew a 15-point third quarter lead but battled back to beat the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks.

D’Angelo Russell dropped a team-high 25 points (10-15 FG) with 10 dimes.

Sixers 116 (49-30), Bulls 96 (22-57)

Philly took an 8-point lead into halftime and blew the game open in the third, leading by as much as 21 points in the quarter.

Joel Embiid scored 20 points with 10 boards, 5 assists and 3 blocks in 28 minutes. JJ Redick dropped a team-high 23 points with 4 treys in 24 minutes.

 
