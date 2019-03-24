Post Up: Trae Young Shows Out Again, Hits Game-Winner Against Philly

Hawks 129 (26-48), Sixers 127 (47-26)

Trae Young exploded for 32 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds en-route to hitting a game-winning floater.

Hornets 124 (33-39), Celtics 117 (43-30)

Kemba Walker scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 36 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in the comeback win.

"Kemba Walker cross em over, somebody falling. Jump back, I hit the shot, somebody balling." (via @nba)

Heat 113 (36-37), Wizards 108 (30-44)

The Heat were able to finally pull away in this back-and-forth game thanks to Bam Adebayo’s 16 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 blocks.

Jazz 114 (43-30), Bulls 83 (21-53)

Everyone on the Jazz scored at least one bucket, led by Rudy Gobert’s 21 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Timberwolves 112 (33-40), Grizzlies 99 (29-44)

Karl-Anthony Towns went crazy tonight, racking up 33 points and 23 boards as the Wolves controlled most of this game.

Mavericks 126 (29-44), Warriors 91 (49-23)

The entire Mavs team was effective in Oakland but it was Dirk Nowitzki that hit 5 three-pointers and put up a season-best 21 points.

The legend had 21 points tonight. He'll still cook your squad if they're not careful. (via @NBAonTNT)





Kings 112 (36-36), Suns 103 (17-57)

The Kings started slowly but picked it up in the second half. Buddy Hield ended up with 7 three-pointers and 25 total points.

Trail Blazers 117 (45-27), Pistons 112 (37-35)

Damian Lillard went for 28 points and 9 dimes and hit the dagger, what wound up being a 4-point play, to knock out the Pistons.