Post Up: Undermanned Celtics Set Tone With Rout Of 76ers

by April 30, 2018
408
Terry Rozier

Celtics 117, 76ers 101 (Celtics lead 1-0)

The Celtics just keep doing their thing, regardless of who isn’t suited up. Without Jaylen Brown (hamstring) in addition to everyone else that hasn’t appeared in the postseason for Boston, the Celtics held the 76ers at bay for 48 minutes in a win that was never particularly close.

Terry Rozier (29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) and Jayson Tatum (28 points) couldn’t be stopped at all as they shredded the Philadelphia defense, which didn’t provide much in the way of resistance. Boston shot over 48 percent from the field and hit 17 threes. On the other side, the 76ers’ sharpshooters who were locked in against the Heat struggled mightily from three-point range. Philly shot just 5-of-26 from beyond the arc.

The bulk of the 76ers’ scoring came from Joel Embiid (31 points, 13 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists). But, they did commit a combined 10 turnovers, limiting their effectiveness. Robert Covington and Dario Saric couldn’t really get going.

With that said, the best player on the floor for either team might have been Al Horford (26 points on 10-of-12 shooting, 7 rebounds, 4 assists). He did it all for Boston and while that might be reflected in Embiid and Simmons’ scoring totals, Horford helped make things a little tougher for them. And, as usual, his offensive floor-spacing was invaluable for the Celtics in terms of opening things up in the paint. The series continues on Thursday night in Boston.

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Ersan Ilyasova: Playing in Boston Harder Than Miami

20 hours ago
970
Chris Paul
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Leads Cavaliers To Second Round, Rockets Crush Jazz

2 days ago
1,279
Terry Rozier
NBA

Post Up: Terry Rozier, Celtics Dominate Game 7 Against the Bucks

2 days ago
1,417
NBA

Jaylen On Game 7: ‘It’s The Perfect Time And A Perfect Stage’ To Make A Name

3 days ago
516
Donovan Mitchell, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry
NBA

Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Silences Thunder, Victor Oladipo Destroys Cavs and Raps Knock Out Wizards

3 days ago
2,369
NBA

Dwyane Wade On The Sixers: ‘This Is The Future Of The NBA’

6 days ago
1,932

TRENDING


Most Recent
Terry Rozier

Post Up: Undermanned Celtics Set Tone With Rout Of 76ers

5 hours ago
408

5-Star Guard Romeo Langford Stays In-State, Commits to Indiana

8 hours ago
243
michael jordan pushed off byron russell

Curry: Michael Jordan ‘Definitely’ Pushed-Off on Bryon Russell

10 hours ago
4,485
stephen curry steve kerr minutes restriction

Kerr: No Minutes Restriction For Stephen Curry in Return

11 hours ago
465

We Rolled Through Scottsdale, AZ With Five-Star Point Guard Nico Mannion 👀

12 hours ago
1,200