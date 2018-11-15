Rajon Rondo Out a ‘Few Weeks’ With Broken Hand

by November 15, 2018
604

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without point guard Rajon Rondo for “a few weeks” after he broke his right hand in Wednesday night’s 126-117 victory against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondo suffered the injury while making a steal in the fourth quarter.

The 32-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 assists in 25.3 minutes for the Purple and Gold.

Per the AP:

There was bad news on a triumphant night, too: After the game, [head coach Luke] Walton revealed that Rajon Rondo broke his right hand, apparently while making a steal in the fourth quarter. The veteran point guard will be sidelined for at least a few weeks, and starter Lonzo Ball’s so-far moderate workload is likely to increase.

“It’s tough,” [LeBron] James said. “He’s one of our captains, one of our leaders. I know he’ll get right to it with his rehab, but it’s next man up.”

Related
‘I Need Another Ring’: Rajon Rondo on a Mission in L.A.

    
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

LeBron James Passes Wilt Chamberlain on All-Time Scoring List

5 hours ago
1,254
The Post Up

Post Up: LeBron James Moves Into 5th on All-Time Scoring List 🙌

10 hours ago
1,153
SLAMTV

Tyson Chandler Picked the Lakers Over Golden State

1 day ago
7,481
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’s Still Chasing LeBron James and Kevin Durant

2 days ago
5,181
lebron james almost cracked
NBA

LeBron James ‘Almost Cracked’ During Lakers’ Early Struggles

3 days ago
11,402
NBA

Kyle Kuzma Talks Favorite Jerseys, Playing with LeBron James and More

3 days ago
5,503
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Rajon Rondo Out a ‘Few Weeks’ With Broken Hand

3 hours ago
604

LeBron James Passes Wilt Chamberlain on All-Time Scoring List

5 hours ago
1,254

Post Up: LeBron James Moves Into 5th on All-Time Scoring List 🙌

10 hours ago
1,153

‘Sh*t Happens’: Kevin Durant to Keep Draymond Green Drama in-House

18 hours ago
2,164

The Brewster Boys get TESTED at Home! Full Recap against Lee Academy

20 hours ago
102